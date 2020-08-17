A fire ban is now in effect for Lethbridge County.

Officials say hot and dry conditions that currently exist and are forecast to continue over the next week prompted the ban.

The fire ban applies to all open fires within municipal boundaries with the exception of fires contained in cooking or heating appliances fuelled by fluids or gases.

All active Fire Permits are also cancelled and no new fire permits will be issued until further notice.

A fire ban is also now in effect in Vulcan County.

Meanwhile, fire restrictions have been issued Monday (Aug. 17) for the MD of Pincher Creek and MD of Willow Creek.

Hot, dry conditions have pushed the wildfire risk to extreme in many areas. Farmers across the region are being asked to use caution when it comes to harvest operations to prevent the potential for fire starts with machinery.