Farmers harvesting the foodgrains crop near Lethbridge in September 2019. Photo credit to Larry Penner.

Harvest day is quickly approaching for the Coaldale-Lethbridge Community Growing Project.

Upwards of 20 combines will be harvesting a field of barley in about two hours this Friday starting at 10am.

Proceeds from the sale of the crop are sent to the Canadian Food Grains Bank to be used in global efforts.

Unlike past years there will be no official welcome BBQ due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Organizers say this decision will affect their ability to generate donations which are used to offset project costs.

Last year’s BBQ raised $20,000.

This year, you’re asked to donate in one of two ways:

1. Pay by cheque to the “Coaldale Lethbridge Food Grains Project” and send to:

Coaldale Lethbridge Food Grains Project

Box 1028

Coaldale, AB

T1M 1M8

2. Pay by EFT thru your bank account. To initiate a donation please use the following email address to send payment to Coaldalelethfoodgrains@gmail.com If you are supporting the project for the 1st time please send another email to the above address with your personal address information so tax receipts can be issued at year end.

Donations raised locally are also matched four-to-one by the federal government up to $25 million.