It’s going to be a scorcher of a stretch for mid-August.

Environment Canada has issued Heat Warnings for several regions of southern and central Alberta and well as parts of B.C. The weather office says temperatures into the mid to high 30’s are expected to persist throughout the entire week.

People are advised to take precautions to protect against heat-related illness such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Forecasters say the “desert-like” heat is flooding up from the western U.S. Some regions in B.C. near Osoyoos could hit the 40 mark this week as well.

In fact, the southern prairies, especially Alberta, are expected to continue to see temperatures above 30 degrees until at least next Saturday August 22.

It’ll stay extremely dry was well with very little chance of showers or thunderstorms over the next week or so.

The hottest part of this August heat wave in the Lethbridge area will be the first half of this week with temperatures in the 35-37 range.