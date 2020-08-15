Heat WARNING issued for most of southern and central Alberta, including Lethbridge region.

Temperatures reaching or exceeding 32 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 16 degrees Celsius are expected, beginning on Sunday, and persisting through the week.

Residents of and visitors to the warned regions are advised to take the following precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours:

– Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

– Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible.

– Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

– Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.