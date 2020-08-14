Lethbridge residents now have the power to check out electrical outages around the city.

The City of Lethbridge Electric Utility recently rolled out a new outage portal.

Residents can now see where power outages are happening and what the status of the outage is simply on an interactive map.

The outage management system will also push the information automatically to the City’s Twitter account whenever there is a verified outage in the community.

In addition to that, updates to each power outage will indicate an estimated time for the lights to come back on.

My information can be found on the City of Lethbridge website under power outage information.