Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman says the health and safety of the community is the city’s continued top priority.

Spearman issued a statement Thursday (Aug. 13) after ARCHES announced this week it is shutting down the local Supervised Consumption Site as of August 31st.

A few week ago, the UCP government pulled grant funding from the organization following a concerning audit.

Spearman says he understands there are concerns from businesses and community members around the changes related to supervised consumption, needle pick-up, and outreach here in the city. “The City of Lethbridge will support our provincial health partners so they can provide the best care possible to our residents. When we are aware of what the new services in our community will look like, that information will be shared with residents.”

The Mayor notes Alberta Health has declared its commitment to move toward a treatment and recovery model of care for our community, which he believes “will address many social issues in our city.”

“Decisions around changes to health services in Lethbridge are the responsibility of Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services,” says Spearman.

A mobile SCS will soon be located outside the shelter to be operated by AHS. Spearman says the City of Lethbridge has participated in the permitting process for electrical access to this unit as well as a parking permit.