The public is invited to attend a wreath laying ceremony at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 15th at the Lethbridge Cenotaph to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory Over Japan Day, otherwise known as VJ Day.

It also marks the liberation of Canadian Soldiers who fought in the Battle of Hong Kong.

Nearly 2,000 Canadian volunteers supported British, East Indian and Hong Kong troops in Dec. 1941 as 50,000 Japanese soldiers invaded Hong Kong.

When the British Governor surrendered after 17 days of battle, the surviving soldiers were taken as prisoners of war in Hong Kong and Japan.

They were finally liberated on August 15th, 1945 at 11:00 am when Japan surrendered after the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

“This is a further opportunity to promote remembrance and educate Canadians on the contributions Canada had in Hong Kong during WW2. We want to thank the family members of the Hong Kong veterans in leading this commemorative event.” says Legion President Michael Cormican.