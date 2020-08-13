Parking fees at all Alberta Health Services facilities will be reinstated by the end of the month.

AHS suspended parking fees back in April, noting that many health-care employees were working from home, while others needed to work at a variety of sites and removing parking fees then and the need for parking passes made those kinds of transitions easier.

AHS employees will have to pay up again as of Aug. 31st and the public will again be charged for parking as of Sept. 1st.

Parking rates will remain the same as they were prior to the pause on payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AHS adds that payment machines will be cleaned regularly and it’s also encouraging the use of its parking app, that can be downloaded for free on any smartphone.