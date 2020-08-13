Lethbridge City Council is looking to fill a number of public member vacancies on boards, commissions, and committees.

Each public role provides citizens with an opportunity to participate in the present and future direction of the city, through various capacities.

There are 14 current public member openings, as well as two other specific ones.

Those include available spots on the Animal Welfare Committee, the Galt Museum Board, Lethbridge Downtown BRZ Board, Historic Places Advisory Committee, and the Lethbridge Police Commission just to name a few.

The Office of the City Clerk oversees board-member recruitment, appointments and training.

Anyone interested in a public position can find more information on the City’s website: Boards, Commissions, & Committees List