Ghost Car - Jason Trotter. This mural is located at 309 6th Street South in downtown Lethbridge. Credit to City of Lethbridge.

The City of Lethbridge Public Art Committee is looking at sprucing up some bare exterior walls on local businesses.

The Public Art Committee along with the Heart of Our City Committee, and Allied Arts Council, are looking for artists and building owners to take part in a mural pilot project.

Suzanne Lint with the Allied Arts Council says this pilot project gives local artists and businesses a chance to partner up and create vibrant, accessible public artwork for the community to enjoy. “It provides opportunities for businesses to beautify their buildings and participate in beautifying the community. It’s also an excellent opportunity for our local artists”.

A mural is an artwork painted or applied directly to a wall. The aim to transform boring building exteriors into creative community canvases. They help add vibrancy by activating public spaces, promoting creative expression, and deterring graffiti vandalism.

Mural designs will reflect at least one of the guiding principles outlined in the City’s Public Art Master Plan: inclusivity, diversity, accessibility, creativity, sustainability, and quality. If the mural is located in the downtown, it will also celebrate at least one of the pillars of the Heart of Our City Master Plan: beautiful, livable, sustainable, exciting, accessible, and vibrant.