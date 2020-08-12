The overwhelming majority of parents in the Lethbridge School Division plan to send their kids back to school next month.

The public division released the results of its August parent survey Wednesday (Aug. 12). It shows 83% who took part indicated their children will be attending school this year.

The survey also showed 17% of respondents will be be opting their children out of going back to in-class school and requested home-learning instead.

The Lethbridge School Division has created three pivot points throughout the school year to allow students to switch between in-school learning and at-home learning. The pivot points are set for Nov. 10, Jan. 29 and March 31.

“Consistency is necessary for quality delivery of learning,” said Lethbridge School Division Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Gilmore. “The three pivot points divide the school year into quarters. Parents will be notified in advance of the pivot-point date to submit a request for change, should one be desired”.

The public division is working on a number of details over the next few weeks to ensure students receive high-quality learning experiences.

A total of 8,923 people filled out the August 1st survey.