The ARCHES-run Supervised Consumption Site in Lethbridge. Photo credit to Google Maps.

The Lethbridge Supervised Consumption Site (SCS) is closing up shop.

ARCHES, the local organization which had been running and operating the facility, has sent a letter to neighbouring businesses to inform them of what’s taking place.

The letter states effective August 31st, ARCHES will no longer be providing supervised consumption, needle collection, or outreach services.

ARCHES is expected to vacate the 1st Avenue South location before the end of September.

A few weeks ago, a damning audit report released by the UCP government outlined more than $1.6-million in unaccounted public funds at the local SCS.

Members of the Lethbridge Police Service Economic Crimes Unit are investigating to see if any criminal charges could stem from that audit.

More to come……