The City of Lethbridge will soon start enforcing downtown parking again.

The City’s Community and Economic Recovery Committee reviewed the feasibility of continuing to not enforce parking at their July 23rd meeting.

Parking in the downtown hasn’t been enforced since the start of COVID-19.

It was revealed that having free parking until the end of this calendar year, including the losses due to the pandemic, could result in approximately $1 million in unrealized revenues.

Downtown parking enforcement will start up again as of September 1st.