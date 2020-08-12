Local Mounties are reminding people across the region to remember to lock up your vehicles.

This after a recent increase in thefts in the Picture Butte area.

On Monday this week (Aug. 10), RCMP received complaints of at least four vehicles which had been rummaged through. One truck was even stolen and later found in a nearby corn field.

All of the targeted vehicles were believed to have been simply left unlocked.

Staff Sergeant Glenn Henry says RCMP are encouraging local residents to report suspicious activities to police right away to help in arresting those responsible for these kinds of thefts. “Everyone has a role to play in keeping our community safe”, says Henry.

Various items were stolen in the recent incidents including a tool box, bank cards left inside vehicles, a dash camera, a mail box key, and personal documents.

RCMP stress removing the opportunity for the crime to happen is the easiest way to help.