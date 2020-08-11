The MD of Taber reporting it’s first COVID-19 death.

The province released updated pandemic data Tuesday (Aug. 11) indicating the death, however the person’s age was not released.

The MD of Taber also had one new confirmed case over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, there was one additional case in Lethbridge for a total of 142 in the city since the start of the pandemic, only 17 of those are currently active cases.

There were also a total of nine new cases of COVID-19 confirmed since Monday across AHS South Zone, two each in Lethbridge County and Cardston County and one in the County of Warner.

There was also one new case confirmed each in Medicine Hat and Brooks.

Across the province, there are 85 new COVID infections according to Tuesday’s data (total 11,772 province-wide) with 90% of all cases (10,552) now considered recovered.