Two men are facing a long list of charges after Lethbridge Police seized more than $15,000 worth of meth and fentanyl.

It’s alleged that officers watched two men leave a home on the north side Monday afternoon (Aug. 10) and conduct a drug transaction a short distance away. The two then went to Park Place Mall where they were arrested there.

LPS then searched the bathroom at the mall where they found drugs hidden in a stall. A search of that north side home turned up even more drugs as well as a 12-guage shotgun, bear spray, more than $27,000 in cash and some stolen property.

In total, 76.5 grams of meth and 53 grams of fentanyl were seized by police.

37 year old Kevin Rabeau and 20 year old Samuel Fehr, both of Lethbridge are each facing numerous charges related to drug trafficking and firearms. Police say additional charges are also pending in regard to the stolen property.

Rabeau and Fehr remain in custody at this time awaiting a bail hearing.