Mounties officially rolled out a new online crime reporting initiative Tuesday (Aug. 11)

The online crime reporting tool allows Albertans to report select property crimes online.

This project aims to ensure the public is able to report select crime types in whatever way is most convenient or accessible to them.

“The Alberta RCMP is always looking for new opportunities to modernize and streamline our services for all Albertans – no matter where they live in the province,” says Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, Commanding Officer of Alberta RCMP. “Online crime reporting is accessible and convenient, and will help us capture more intelligence when it comes to property crime occurring in all of the communities we serve. Offering a contactless service is also vital in these times when physical distancing is so important.”

A goal for the Alberta RCMP is to make sure all crime is reported, no matter how small.

Mounties says all crimes reported online will be followed up with a phone call from a police officer in “K” Division’s Call Back Unit within five business days.

This initiative has already been piloted in Airdrie, Banff, Cold Lake, Grande Prairie, Red Deer and Strathcona County from June 1, 2020 to present. The link to report a crime online can be found here: https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/alberta

Citizens will be able to report the following crimes online:

Damage/mischief to property under $5,000

Theft of bicycle under $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Theft from vehicle under $5,000

Lost property

Incidents must also satisfy the following conditions to be reported online: