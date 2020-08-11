Lethbridge Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man involved in a break and enter and assault from last month.

LPS say three men broke into an apartment unit along the 400 block of Columbia Blvd W just before 9:00 a.m. on July 25, where they assaulted two people inside. Police say this was a targeted incident involving a dispute between the two groups.

All three men fled the apartment before police got there. Two have since been arrested and charged, while the third has yet to be found.

Anyone who can help identify the man is asked to contact Lethbridge Police or Crime Stoppers.