Alberta reported another 257 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided another provincial coronavirus update Monday afternoon (Aug. 10).

Hinshaw once again reiterated that COVID-19 is not going away, not anytime soon. “We all need to make wise decisions every day that make life safer, regardless of whether case numbers are rising or falling.”

Lethbridge reporting two new cases between Saturday and Monday. That puts the overall city total now at 141, with 23 active and 116 recovered.

The provincial lab also completed another 26,000 COVID-19 tests over the weekend, bringing the total test count to more than 770,000 since the pandemic began in March.

Around the region, no new cases reported in Cardston County or County of Warner. There was one additional case, however in Lethbridge County for a total of 28 (26 recovered).