The front entrance of college on a clear summer day. Photo courtesy of Lethbridge College.

Masks will soon be mandatory at Lethbridge College.

The College has implemented a mask policy for on-campus indoor public spaces.

This comes into effect on Monday, August 17th.

Non-medical masks or face coverings that cover the mouth and nose will be mandatory in hallways, washrooms and other common-use spaces at Lethbridge College.

President, Dr. Paula Burns says throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of students, employees and the rest of the college campus community has been a priority.

“We are constantly evaluating the newest information from Alberta Health Services and the Government of Alberta to determine what we can and should be doing to best protect everyone who visits our campus. Mandatory masks are one way we can easily make a difference and further protect everyone who needs to be on our campus,” says Burns.

Additional safety measures have already been taken at Lethbridge College including creating a flexible learning environment, which limits the number or students on campus at any one time; having employees work from home as much as possible; and restricting public access to campus.

The mandatory mask police at the college follows a similar policy announced by the University of Lethbridge a few weeks ago.