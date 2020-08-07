The owner of Lethbridge’s Water Tower Grill and Bar is trying to clear up some misconceptions members of the public might have about why the restaurant had to temporarily close last month.

Ram Khanal says one of his employees had been in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19 so the restaurant closed its doors on July 20.

Because some of his employees work at his other restaurant, the Telegraph Taphouse, it had to close for cleaning and sanitation as well.

Every employee at each location was tested and all results came back negative.

Both restaurants were able to re-open July 28th.