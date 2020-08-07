A week-long trend of relatively low numbers of new COVID-19 cases came to an end on Friday.

After seeing a spike in mid-July, the number of new daily cases dropped below 100 again for about a week with only 56 cases confirmed Thursday.

Come Friday though, there were 134 new cases and three additional deaths for a total of 208 province-wide.

One of those deaths was reported here in the South Zone of Alberta Health Services though as of Friday the municipality hadn’t been identified.

The South Zone also confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19, six of them were in Lethbridge and one was in the County of Newell.

COVID-19 numbers are no longer updated over the weekend but new data is expected Monday afternoon.