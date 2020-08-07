The provincial government announcing one-time funding grant for First Nations colleges to help them facilitate online learning.

Each of the five colleges, including Red Crow College here in southern Alberta, will receive $100,000 for COVID-19 supports.

The money will be used to address technology and Wi-Fi access, support online programming development and delivery, and assist with improved cleaning protocols.

President of Red Crow College, Roy M. Weasel Fat, says “Red Crow Community College is very appreciative of extra funding received from Alberta Advanced Education for COVID-19 preparedness initiatives for our college safety program.”

The other four colleges to receive funding include Maskwacis Cultural College, Old Sun Community College,

University nuhelot’i?ne thaiyots’i? nistameyimâkanak Blue Quills, and Yellowhead Tribal College.