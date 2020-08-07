While the regular fair, concerts and exhibits remain cancelled, Whoop Up Days will still be celebrated with a modified, socially distanced schedule.

The end of summer celebration, happening from Aug. 18th to 22nd, will feature several drive-thru food partnerships as well as community decorating, colouring and art contests.

Festivities kick off on the 18th with a pancake breakfast kit, that can be pre-ordered from Umami Shop, including enough food for up to three people and two tickets to next year’s Whoop Up Days.

You can find a complete list of events and contest submission deadlines at whoopupdays.ca.

Exhibition Parks says it will also be donating 50 per cent of proceeds from Whoop Up Days to the Farm Credit Canada Drive Away Hunger campaign to support food banks across southern Alberta.