A Lethbridge-based business, famous for building luxurious playhouses, is now offering up a bit of whimsy for the average person.

Charmed Family Resorts, an extension of Charmed Playhouses, is taking reservations for its Midsummer Cottage located at Payne Lake just outside of Waterton.

Co-owner, Tyson Leavitt, admits their playhouses are pretty unattainable for the vast majority of people (himself included!), but says the resort will be for everyone.

He says it’s a great way for people to experience their creations without having to purchase or make space for one.

While there is only one structure now, a 220 square foot cottage that sleeps six, Leavitt says plans are in the works for upwards of 75 themed cottages, zip lines, a petting zoo, a pool, and even a wedding pavilion in the years to come.