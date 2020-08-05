Photo courtesy of the Government of Alberta.

The provincial government announcing on Wednesday almost $1.1-million for the Lethbridge Northern Irrigation District.

The money is part of the Alberta government’s $10-million Irrigation Rehabilitation Program with several similar announcements being made across the region over the past few days.

Board chair of the Lethbridge Northern Irrigation District, John Vandenberg, says the funding will help ensure infrastructure remains strong and can keep up with demand now and in the future.

Agriculture Minister Devin Dreeshen was on hand Wednesday for the announcement.