Photo courtesy of the Taber Police Service.

Charges are pending as Taber Police investigate a collision early Saturday morning where several vehicles were damaged.

It happened at around 3:40am near the intersection of 52nd street and Highway 3.

Police say an eastbound truck pulling a holiday trailer lost control and hit multiple parked vehicles causing about $40,000 in damage.

The driver initially fled the scene but was located at the Taber Hospital where he was being treated for minor injuries.

Charges are pending against a 44 year old man from Regina, Saskatchewan.