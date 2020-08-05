The Alberta Government is committing another $48-million to support those struggling with homelessness across the province as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The new funding announced on Wednesday (Aug. 5) is in addition to $25-million for homeless shelters that was announced back in March.

Minister of Community and Social Services, Rajan Sawhney, says this funding boost will ensure expanded shelter sites, that were set up to meet physical distancing requirements, can continue to operate. The province will also incorporate 24/7 shelter access, where possible.

The $48-million will be distributed to shelter spaces in Lethbridge, Calgary, Drayton Valley, Red Deer, Lloydminster, Edmonton…. Grande Prairie and Lac La Biche.