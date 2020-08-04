A slight decline in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Alberta.

There were 303 cases reported over the long weekend including 97 on Friday, 67 on Saturday, 74 on Sunday and 65 on Monday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the number of active cases has also decreased by more than 200 since last week.

At present time there are 83 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 and 23 are in the ICU.

There have also been five deaths reported since Friday … three at the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre in Edmonton which is now considered the most deadly outbreak in the province.

Here in the South Zone, there was a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Cardston County.

Over the past four days that municipality reported 14 new cases and two deaths.

There were nine other new COVID-19 cases confirmed since Friday afternoon – two in the City of Lethbridge and one in Lethbridge County.

Other cases were in the east – in Medicine Hat, the County of Forty Mile and the County of Newell.