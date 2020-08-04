Minister Dreeshen and Minister Hunter (centre) announce more than $2.6 million in funding for St. Mary River Irrigation District improvements. Photo courtesy of Government of Alberta.

The province announcing more than 2.6 million dollars Tuesday to support the St. Mary Irrigation District.

The grant is part of Alberta’s $10-million Irrigation Rehabilitation Program.

Agriculture Minister Devin Dreeshen says crumbling infrastructure on the St. Mary River network highlights the importance of ongoing maintenance and rehabilitation.

Projects include lining unlined canals, converting canals to pipelines and more.

Once complete, the measures will increase the network’s efficiency and allow more acres to be irrigated with the existing water allocation.