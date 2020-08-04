Millions of dollars in federal and provincial funding has been earmarked for six projects in southeast Alberta.

Alberta’s Infrastructure Minister, Prasad Panda, was in Taber Tuesday to make the announcement.

To ensure access to safe and reliable drinking water, a new C02 injector pump will be installed in the Town of Taber’s water treatment plant facility.

The Town will also build an engineered wetland to manage excess storm water during heavy rainfalls while a concrete spillway and upgrades to canals attached to Taber Lake will be constructed to reduce future flooding risks.

In Raymond, the wastewater treatment plant will be expanded to increase the capacity of the Town to service the community.

Funding was also announced for Brooks and the MD of Acadia No.34.

The news release says the governments of Canada and Alberta recognize the different ways the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted communities across the province, adding both governments are making strategic investments in infrastructure to support families, businesses, and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done to help them strengthen their local economies.

For the full funding breakdown, visit the Government of Canada website.