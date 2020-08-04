Lethbridge will become Alberta’s first dedicated plasma donor centre by the end of the year.

A letter from Canadian Blood Services, sent out to regular donors across southern Alberta, states the whole blood donation centre will close its doors in Melcore Centre on October 3, 2020 to make way for a new plasma donor centre along Mayor Magrath Drive, in Coulee Creek Common.

That facility is expected to open in December.

The CBS stresses, though, that this change will not impact the availability of blood products for local hospitals or patients.

The letter goes on to explain that plasma makes up 55 per cent of a person’s blood volume and it helps circulate other blood components, supports our immune system and controls excessive bleeding.

Demand for plasma is on the rise in Canada since it’s also used to create treatment products for a growing list of conditions and diseases, like cancer, kidney disease and many others.