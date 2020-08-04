Masks or face coverings will soon be required at City of Lethbridge facilities.

Starting on Friday, August 7, non-medical masks or face coverings will be mandatory for anyone visiting or working in publicly accessible spaces within City owned and operated indoor facilities.

This includes City Hall, the Galt Museum, Fort Whoop Up, Helen Schuler Nature Centre, Lethbridge Regional Park ‘n’ Ride Transit Terminal, Lethbridge Airport Terminal, both public libraries and all ice arenas.

City officials say they are also working with facility operators in other City owned buildings to align with this direction.

City Council has also directed the City Manager to look at legislation that directs the mandatory use of face coverings community-wide.

A draft bylaw is expected on August 10th.

Masks or face coverings are already mandatory for passengers using Lethbridge Transit.