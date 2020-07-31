Starting in mid-August, mask wearing will be mandatory in public area on campus at the University of Lethbridge.

U of L students, staff, faculty, and visitors will need to wear a mask or face covering in all common areas like hallways, washrooms, elevators, and outdoors when physical distancing isn’t possible.

The mandatory mask wearing will come into force at the university as of Monday, August 10th.

The U of L is purchasing reusable masks for all faculty, staff, and students registered in face-to-face classes this fall. Those likely won’t be available though until the end of August.

The mask policy will also apply to summer camps on campus.

The majority of the fall semester however, will be conducted using a mostly online format. The university made that decision a few weeks back.

The U of L says the safety of all those on campus is its top priority.