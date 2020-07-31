Parents and guardians of children within the Lethbridge School Division have been asked to fill out a survey so officials can plan for what the upcoming year will look like.

Superintendent Cheryl Gilmore says, in a letter to parents, that the school division needs at least two weeks to plan for instruction based on responses to the survey.

She says the division will need to put at-home learning students into cohorts based on responses, assign at-home learning teachers, and then reconfigure in-school assignments based on how many students will be in class at each school.

Parents/guardians will be asked to fill out the survey as a confirmation of attendance with “Scenario One” re-entry by Monday, August 10th.

The Holy Spirit Catholic School Division will also be releasing a short survey for parents in that district by Wednesday, August 5th.