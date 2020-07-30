Alberta Health Services (AHS) says locum (temporary) doctors will be covering off shifts in August at the Pincher Creek Hospital.

Some doctors in that town had indicated they wouldn’t be available for shifts in August because of vacation and other reasons however, AHS say it’s been able to find temporary physicians to cover all shifts in Pincher.

South Zone Medical Director, Dr. Michael Auld says it’s always the goal of AHS to keep the site operating as normal, and to ensure all patients receive safe and stable care. “The hospital is an important part of the community, and we value the care physicians and staff provide”

As of Wednesday (July 29) doctors in Pincher Creek have indicated they will cover off any shifts not covered by the temporary physicians, meaning there will be full coverage next month.

Alberta Health Services also notes there are no plans for a reduction of services or staff at the Pincher Creek Health Centre.