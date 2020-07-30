A cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision with an SUV in downtown Lethbridge Wednesday night (July 29).

Police say the SUV was heading west on 4th Avenue South around 7:30 pm Wednesday when it hit the cyclist, who was crossing 4th Avenue northbound from an alley between 5th and 6th Streets.

He was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital with serious head injuries and later tranferred to a hospital in Calgary, where he remains at this time.

LPS say an investigation is ongoing and have not commented if any charges will be laid.