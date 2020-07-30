The first cut of southern Alberta’s favourite summer sweet treat is happening this week.

Taber Corn is hitting stands in communities across the region as of Thursday (July 30).

You can find corn for sale in Taber as well as in select locations around Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Picture Butte, Raymond, Cardston, Fort Macleod, Brooks, Bow Island, Coaldale, Pincher Creek, Claresholm, Blairmore, and others.

The hot weather the past two weeks has been exactly what local corn crops needed after a slower, wet start to the growing season.

Some crops sustained hail damage back in June, however many have bounced back nicely.