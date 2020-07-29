For the second day in a row, Lethbridge has reported eight new COVID-19 cases.

The city-wide total now sits at 118 confirmed cases and 43 are active.

There are currently 14 active cases on the north side, 21 on the south side, and 8 active COVID-19 cases on the west side.

Over the past 24 hours Lethbridge County, Cardston County, the MD of Taber, and Medicine Hat all added one new case each.

Province-wide there were 133 new cases of COVID-19 out of about 9,000 tests as well as three additional deaths.

The number of active cases in Alberta currently sits at 1430 which is almost two-and-a-half times higher than it was three weeks ago (590 on July 9).