Jasper RCMP are still trying to determine what caused an Ice Explorer all-terrain vehicle to roll at the Columbia Icefields almost two weeks ago.

Mounties are now looking to speak with anyone who may have video from the tour that occurred before the rollover.

The morning tour would have taken place at about 11:45am on Saturday, July 18th with the same Ice Explorer vehicle known as Unit 547 “Bison.”

Three people were killed in the rollover: a 24 year old woman from Canoe Narrows, Saskatchewan; a 28 year old woman from Edmonton; and a 58 year old man from India.

A total of 24 others were hurt, 14 of them seriously.