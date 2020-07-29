With some serious summer heat now blanketing the region things are starting to dry out very fast.

Some municipalities have re-issued fire restrictions and advisories with an extended period hot, and dry weather in the forecast.

A fire restriction is now in place in Vulcan County and a fire advisory re-issued this week for the MD of Pincher Creek.

The recent hot weather has increased the fire risk dramatically across much of southern Alberta.

A fire advisory also remains in Lethbridge County and a fire ban is still in effect for the Lethbridge River Valley.

Heat Warnings currently cover most of the province with temperatures in the low to mid 30’s to continue right into next week.

You can check out all the current advisories and bans at Alberta Fire Bans