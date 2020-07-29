With the long weekend just around the corner, Parks Canada is calling on campers and daytime visitors to plan ahead.

Waterton Lakes National Park is expecting a flood of local visitors this weekend, but as they adapt to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, access and services will be limited.

To have the best trip possible, according to Parks Canada, park-goers should arrive early or later in the day and prepare to be flexible. If your selected destination is full, try and enjoy another area of the park and come back later.

Planning a mid-week trip is also encouraged to avoid the weekend rush.

Popular places like Red Rock Canyon day use area, Waterton Village and the park’s major trailheads are expected to be exceptionally busy over the long weekend, and physical distancing should be practiced at all times.

Visitors are required to make sure all garbage, food and other wildlife attractants are secured. If a garbage can is full, use the next one or pack your garbage out.

The Townsite Campground is fully-booked for the summer and the Belly River Campground remains closed.

A full list of what’s open, what to expect and how to prepare is available on the Parks Canada (Waterton) website.

(Story written by Riley Kubic)