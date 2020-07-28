An investigation is underway following the drowning death of a 20-year old man at Stafford Lake on Monday (July 27).

Coaldale RCMP, the Coaldale and Coalhurst Fire Departments, and the Lethbridge Fire Water Rescue Team all responded to Stafford Lake just before 5:00 p.m. on Monday (July 27). The lake is located about 10 minutes east of Coaldale, south of Highway 3.

A drone was used to locate the deceased man on the south part of Stafford Lake. The Lethbridge Water Rescue Team was able to bring his body to the shore just after 9:00 p.m.

The Calgary Medical Examiners Office will lead the investigation into the man’s death. His name will not be released.

Coaldale RCMP are also reminding recreational water area users to always use safety devices, like life jackets and personal flotation devices.