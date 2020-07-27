Alberta reporting another spike in COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

From Friday through Sunday (July 24-26), 304 new cases were confirmed. That brings the overall provincial total to 10,390.

July 24: 110

July 25: 103

July 26: 91

Here in AHS South Zone, there are 142 active cases (1,599 total cases) with 90% of those cases considered recovered.

Lethbridge has 6 new cases since Friday for a total of 102. Of those cases here in the city, 37 are still listed active. Monday’s updated data (July 27) also shows there are two confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Lethbridge, the first deaths in the city since the pandemic started.

Current Lethbridge Cases: Total 102

West Lethbridge: 45 cases, 15 active

South Lethbridge: 28 cases, 10 active

North Lethbridge: 29 cases, 12 active

Around the region, Lethbridge County has one new case for a total of 25 (10 active), Cardston County with 6 additional cases for a total of 76 (23 active), and the MD of Taber with 5 new cases for s total of 33 (17 active) all since Friday.

To date, health officials in Alberta have tested over 547,000 people for COVID-19.